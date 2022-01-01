Cheesecake in Brookfield
Burger Antics
3740 Grand Blvd., Brookfield
|SPECIAL: Pumpkin Cheesecake
|$9.95
house baked pumpkin cheesecake topped with house made whipped cream
|SPECIAL: Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
|$9.95
house baked cheesecake prepared with madagascar vanilla bean topped with house made chocolate mousse & whipped cream
|SPECIAL: Boston Cream Pie Cheesecake
|$9.95
layers of house baked vanilla cake, chocolate ganache, vanilla cheesecake, & vanilla cream topped with even more chocolate ganache