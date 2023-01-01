Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sliders in
Brookfield
/
Brookfield
/
Sliders
Brookfield restaurants that serve sliders
BBQ
Beach Ave. BBQ
3453 Grand Boulevard, Brookfield
Avg 4.7
(285 reviews)
Pork Belly Sliders
$10.00
More about Beach Ave. BBQ
HAMBURGERS
Burger Antics
3740 Grand Blvd., Brookfield
Avg 4.7
(1181 reviews)
Slider Plate
$17.95
choose 3 miniature versions of our big burgers from the following list served medium well
More about Burger Antics
