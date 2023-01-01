Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Brookfield

Brookfield restaurants
Brookfield restaurants that serve sliders

Beach Avenue BBQ image

BBQ

Beach Ave. BBQ

3453 Grand Boulevard, Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (285 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Sliders$10.00
More about Beach Ave. BBQ
Burger Antics image

HAMBURGERS

Burger Antics

3740 Grand Blvd., Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (1181 reviews)
Takeout
Slider Plate$17.95
choose 3 miniature versions of our big burgers from the following list served medium well
More about Burger Antics

Map

Map

