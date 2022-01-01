Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
Brookfield
/
Brookfield
/
Pies
Brookfield restaurants that serve pies
Cuppa Tosa - 418 N. Mayfair Rd
418 N. Mayfair Rd, Wauwatosa
No reviews yet
Cherry Pie
$14.00
Pumpkin Pie
$14.00
Pecan Pie
$14.00
More about Cuppa Tosa - 418 N. Mayfair Rd
Here Chicky Chicky
20340 West Lord Street, Brookfield
No reviews yet
Whoopie Pie
$2.99
More about Here Chicky Chicky
Browse other tasty dishes in Brookfield
Tacos
Cake
Cheesecake
Waffles
Pancakes
Chicken Salad
Hash Browns
Avocado Salad
More near Brookfield to explore
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(265 restaurants)
Thiensville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Hartland
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Waukesha
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Muskego
No reviews yet
Cudahy
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
New Berlin
Avg 4.3
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(265 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(136 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(293 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(205 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(185 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1465 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(136 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston