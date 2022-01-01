Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Brookfield

Go
Brookfield restaurants
Toast

Brookfield restaurants that serve pies

Cuppa Tosa image

 

Cuppa Tosa - 418 N. Mayfair Rd

418 N. Mayfair Rd, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cherry Pie$14.00
Pumpkin Pie$14.00
Pecan Pie$14.00
More about Cuppa Tosa - 418 N. Mayfair Rd
Item pic

 

Here Chicky Chicky

20340 West Lord Street, Brookfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whoopie Pie$2.99
More about Here Chicky Chicky

Browse other tasty dishes in Brookfield

Tacos

Cake

Cheesecake

Waffles

Pancakes

Chicken Salad

Hash Browns

Avocado Salad

Map

More near Brookfield to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (205 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1465 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston