Bruschetta in South Slope

South Slope restaurants
Toast

South Slope restaurants that serve bruschetta

Item pic

PASTA • SALADS

Piccoli Trattoria

522 6th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta di Parma$15.00
Fig jam, Prosciutto di Parma and Gorgonzola cheese on toasted rustic bread.
More about Piccoli Trattoria
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats image

PIZZA • PASTA

Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats

1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1731 reviews)
Takeout
Pomodori Bruschetta$13.95
Toasted Italian bread topped with cherry tomatoes, garlic, olive oil & fresh basil
Ricotta Bruschetta$13.95
Fresh ricotta & balsamic glazed figs
Caprese Bruschetta$13.95
Toasted Italian bread topped with fresh tomato & mozzarella, drizzled with basil pesto
More about Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats

