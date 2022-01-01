Bruschetta in South Slope
South Slope restaurants that serve bruschetta
More about Piccoli Trattoria
PASTA • SALADS
Piccoli Trattoria
522 6th Ave, Brooklyn
|Bruschetta di Parma
|$15.00
Fig jam, Prosciutto di Parma and Gorgonzola cheese on toasted rustic bread.
More about Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
PIZZA • PASTA
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn
|Pomodori Bruschetta
|$13.95
Toasted Italian bread topped with cherry tomatoes, garlic, olive oil & fresh basil
|Ricotta Bruschetta
|$13.95
Fresh ricotta & balsamic glazed figs
|Caprese Bruschetta
|$13.95
Toasted Italian bread topped with fresh tomato & mozzarella, drizzled with basil pesto