Spaghetti in Brownsburg

Brownsburg restaurants
Brownsburg restaurants that serve spaghetti

GREEN STREET PUB & Eatery - 911 N Green St

911 N Green St, Brownsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Spaghetti$5.49
Spaghetti with our house made marinara sauce served with garlic toast
Papa's Pizzeria and Italian Cuisine image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa's Pizzeria and Italian Cuisine

1430 N Green St Suite I, Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (336 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Spaghetti Meatball w/ 1 Plain Breadstick$6.99
Spaghetti Meatball$9.75
Fresh Spaghetti with our Homemade Marinara & Meatballs.
Spaghetti Marinara$7.99
Fresh Spaghetti Pasta topped with our Homemade Marinara Sauce.
