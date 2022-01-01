Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Burbank

Burbank restaurants
Burbank restaurants that serve tostadas

Tacos 1986 Burbank image

 

Tacos 1986 Burbank

4005 West Riverside Drive ste 102, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tostada$0.50
1 Crunchy Tostada
More about Tacos 1986 Burbank
Item pic

 

Red Maple Cafe

173 North Maple Street, Burbank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tinga Tostadas$12.00
Our chicken tinga tostadas feature 3 house-made crispy tortillas layered with smashed avocado, shredded chicken breast and onions stewed for hours in our house-made tinga sauce, shredded lettuce, house-made pico de gallo, lime crema and cotija cheese.
More about Red Maple Cafe

