Pancakes in Burnsville

Burnsville restaurants
Toast

Burnsville restaurants that serve pancakes

Item pic

 

Original Pancake House - Burnsville

14351 Nicollet court, Burnsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PECAN PANCAKES$11.50
Six buttermilk pancakes loaded with toasted pecans. Served with maple syrup.
1/2 CHOC CHIP PANCAKES$8.85
Three of our chocolate buttermilk.
SWEDISH PANCAKES$11.25
Three thin and tasty pancakes made to roll up yourself, served with lingonberries, maple syrup & butter.
More about Original Pancake House - Burnsville
Item pic

 

Olivia's Organic Cafe

11849 Millpond Avenue, Burnsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1 Pancake$6.00
Grandma's Pancake Breakfast$17.00
two eggs cooked your way, two slices of bacon, and one "buttermilk" pancake
Pancake Stack "Buttermilk"$17.00
three "buttermilk" pancakes, crispy on the outside soft and fluffy on the inside served with pure organic maple syrup
More about Olivia's Organic Cafe

