Pancakes in Burnsville

More about Original Pancake House - Burnsville
Original Pancake House - Burnsville
14351 Nicollet court, Burnsville
|PECAN PANCAKES
|$11.50
Six buttermilk pancakes loaded with toasted pecans. Served with maple syrup.
|1/2 CHOC CHIP PANCAKES
|$8.85
Three of our chocolate buttermilk.
|SWEDISH PANCAKES
|$11.25
Three thin and tasty pancakes made to roll up yourself, served with lingonberries, maple syrup & butter.
More about Olivia's Organic Cafe
Olivia's Organic Cafe
11849 Millpond Avenue, Burnsville
|1 Pancake
|$6.00
|Grandma's Pancake Breakfast
|$17.00
two eggs cooked your way, two slices of bacon, and one "buttermilk" pancake
|Pancake Stack "Buttermilk"
|$17.00
three "buttermilk" pancakes, crispy on the outside soft and fluffy on the inside served with pure organic maple syrup