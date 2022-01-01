Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Calabasas

Calabasas restaurants
Calabasas restaurants that serve chicken salad

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen - Calabasas Courtyard - 23663 Calabasas Rd - Calabasas Ca 91302 - 818-591-2211

23663 Calabasas road, Calabasas

Avg 4.5 (2922 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken & Pear Salad- Catering$62.00
Mixed Greens, Chopped Endive, Grilled Chicken, Fresh Pear, Gorgonzola Crumbles, Candied Pecan and Anise Vinaigrette with Honey Balsamic reduction (Catering Serves Approx 10 People)
Grilled Chicken & Pear Salad$15.00
Mixed Greens, Chopped Endive, Grilled Chicken, Fresh Pear, Gorgonzola Crumbles, Candied Pecan and Anise Vinaigrette with Honey Balsamic reduction
Chicken Balsamic Salad$14.50
Fresh Spinach Tossed with Grilled Chicken Breast, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan & our Honey Balsamic Dressing
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen - Calabasas Courtyard - 23663 Calabasas Rd - Calabasas Ca 91302 - 818-591-2211
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Porta Via Calabasas

4799 COMMONS WAY, Calabasas

Avg 4.5 (2003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Asian Chicken Salad$28.00
Chopped Napa Cabbage, Edamame, Carrots, Orange Segments, Green Onion, Toasted Almond, Fried Wontons & Sesame Soy Dressing
More about Porta Via Calabasas

