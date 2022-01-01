Chicken salad in Calabasas
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen - Calabasas Courtyard - 23663 Calabasas Rd - Calabasas Ca 91302 - 818-591-2211
|Grilled Chicken & Pear Salad- Catering
|$62.00
Mixed Greens, Chopped Endive, Grilled Chicken, Fresh Pear, Gorgonzola Crumbles, Candied Pecan and Anise Vinaigrette with Honey Balsamic reduction (Catering Serves Approx 10 People)
|Grilled Chicken & Pear Salad
|$15.00
Mixed Greens, Chopped Endive, Grilled Chicken, Fresh Pear, Gorgonzola Crumbles, Candied Pecan and Anise Vinaigrette with Honey Balsamic reduction
|Chicken Balsamic Salad
|$14.50
Fresh Spinach Tossed with Grilled Chicken Breast, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan & our Honey Balsamic Dressing