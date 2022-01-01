Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in California

Go
California restaurants
Toast

California restaurants that serve naan

Bollywood Masala image

 

Bollywood Masala

23418 Three Notch Rd ​, California

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Keema Naan$7.95
Chili Naan$3.95
Garlic Naan$3.95
More about Bollywood Masala
The Taphouse 1637 image

 

The Taphouse 1637

23418 Three Notch Road, California

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Naan Pizza$12.95
Crab Dip Naan Pizza$14.95
Chicken Naan Pizza$13.95
More about The Taphouse 1637

Browse other tasty dishes in California

Samosa

Map

More near California to explore

Waldorf

No reviews yet

Leonardtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Solomons

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Brandywine

No reviews yet

Saint Michaels

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lusby

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Prince Frederick

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

North Beach

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (336 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1357 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston