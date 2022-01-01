Curry chicken in Central Square
Central Square restaurants that serve curry chicken
The Mad Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Chicken (Dinner) Curry
|$15.95
|Chicken Mango Curry
|$16.50
Sliced chicken, yellow curry, white onion, zucchini, peppers, tomatoes and mango. Medium spicy.
|Chicken Karee Curry
|$16.95
chicken thigh, Thai karee curry, potato, white onions, fried onions, cilantro and jasmine rice. Grandma recipe
Pai Kin Kao
80 River St, Cambridge
|Chicken Karee Curry
|$14.95
Chicken thigh, Thai karee curry, potato, white onions, fried onions, cilantro, scallion and jasmine rice.
|Chicken Green Curry Ramen
|$13.95
green curry paste, coconut milk, bean sprouts, peppers string beans, basil.