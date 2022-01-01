Fritters in
Inman Square
/
Cambridge
/
Inman Square
/
Fritters
Inman Square restaurants that serve fritters
Moona
243 Hampshire St,, Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(1702 reviews)
Fritters
$10.00
More about Moona
Browse other tasty dishes in Inman Square
Tacos
More near Inman Square to explore
Kendall Square/MIT
Avg 4.2
(22 restaurants)
Harvard Square
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Porter Square
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
East Cambridge
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Central Square
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(342 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(696 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(444 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston