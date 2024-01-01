Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pudding in
Inman Square
/
Cambridge
/
Inman Square
/
Pudding
Inman Square restaurants that serve pudding
Moona
243 Hampshire St,, Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(1702 reviews)
Saffron rice pudding
$10.00
More about Moona
Olé A Taste Of Mexico
11 Springfield Street, Cambridge
No reviews yet
Rice Pudding
$3.00
More about Olé A Taste Of Mexico
