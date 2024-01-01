Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Inman Square

Inman Square restaurants
Toast

Inman Square restaurants that serve pudding

Moona image

 

Moona

243 Hampshire St,, Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Saffron rice pudding$10.00
More about Moona
Ole - Taste of Mexico image

 

Olé A Taste Of Mexico

11 Springfield Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Pudding$3.00
More about Olé A Taste Of Mexico

