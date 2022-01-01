Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Porter Square

Porter Square restaurants
Porter Square restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Izakaya Ittoku

1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Tsuke-men Udon$13.50
Cold Udon Noodles with House Curry Dipping Sauce
Katsu Curry$13.50
Fried Pork-Tenderloin Cutlet and House Curry over Rice
More about Izakaya Ittoku
Nirvana image

 

Nirvana

1680 Mass Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lamb Curry$19.00
Kerala Fish Curry$20.00
More about Nirvana
Item pic

NOODLES

Chalawan Asian Eatery

1790 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (321 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Curry$28.00
Malayu style fish curry with chili turmeric lemongrass and home made spices
Red Curry Duck$28.00
Red curry of duck with lychee apple eggplant okra limeleaf cherry tomato and thai basil
Lamb Curry$30.00
Padang Gulai kembing of lamb shank with chili turmeric tomato cilantro and homemade spice
More about Chalawan Asian Eatery
Mix It image

 

Mix It

1678 Mass Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Curry$15.00
Chicken Mango Curry$16.00
Tofu Yellow Curry & Vegetable Delight (LS)$13.00
More about Mix It
Item pic

NOODLES

Yume Ga Arukara

1815 Mass Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (494 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Udon TAKE OUT$20.00
Our traditional hot niku udon with a delicious blend of curry. Topped with our usual hot udon toppings plus an onsen egg and cheese. It is a regional udon dish that you have to try at least once.
ALLERGENS: fish, shellfish, soy, wheat, gluten, sesame.
More about Yume Ga Arukara
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Sugar & Spice

1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (5053 reviews)
Takeout
(L)Choo Chee Curry$14.95
🌶🌶🌶
Massaman Nua Curry$18.95
มัสมั่นเนื้อตุ๋น 🌶🌶🌶 Slow cooked beef massaman
(L) Red Curry$11.95
🌶🌶String bean, peppers, bamboo, peas, carrots
More about Sugar & Spice

