Curry in Porter Square
Porter Square restaurants that serve curry
More about Izakaya Ittoku
Izakaya Ittoku
1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Curry Tsuke-men Udon
|$13.50
Cold Udon Noodles with House Curry Dipping Sauce
|Katsu Curry
|$13.50
Fried Pork-Tenderloin Cutlet and House Curry over Rice
More about Chalawan Asian Eatery
NOODLES
Chalawan Asian Eatery
1790 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Fish Curry
|$28.00
Malayu style fish curry with chili turmeric lemongrass and home made spices
|Red Curry Duck
|$28.00
Red curry of duck with lychee apple eggplant okra limeleaf cherry tomato and thai basil
|Lamb Curry
|$30.00
Padang Gulai kembing of lamb shank with chili turmeric tomato cilantro and homemade spice
More about Mix It
Mix It
1678 Mass Ave, Cambridge
|Red Curry
|$15.00
|Chicken Mango Curry
|$16.00
|Tofu Yellow Curry & Vegetable Delight (LS)
|$13.00
More about Yume Ga Arukara
NOODLES
Yume Ga Arukara
1815 Mass Ave, Cambridge
|Curry Udon TAKE OUT
|$20.00
Our traditional hot niku udon with a delicious blend of curry. Topped with our usual hot udon toppings plus an onsen egg and cheese. It is a regional udon dish that you have to try at least once.
ALLERGENS: fish, shellfish, soy, wheat, gluten, sesame.