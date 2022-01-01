Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Canandaigua

Canandaigua restaurants that serve clams

Green Front Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Green Front Restaurant

35 Niagara St, Canandaigua

Avg 4.7 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Cup - Clam Chowder$3.95
Bowl - Clam Chowder$4.95
More about Green Front Restaurant
Eric's Office Restaurant image

 

Eric's Office Restaurant

2574 Macedon Road, Canandaigua

No reviews yet
Takeout
BOWL- NE Clam Chowder$5.95
CUP- NE Clam Chowder$4.95
Steamed Clams$16.95
Littleneck clams steamed in white wine with garlic, basil, lemon, and butter, finished with Parmesan - served with garlic crostini
More about Eric's Office Restaurant
Charlie Riedel's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Charlie Riedel's Restaurant

3140 County Road 10, Canandaigua

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
Takeout
Breaded Clams$9.99
Served with your choice of a side and tartar sauce
Breaded Clam Strip Dinner$10.39
Includes Fries, Coleslaw & Dinner Roll
More about Charlie Riedel's Restaurant

