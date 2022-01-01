Garlic bread in Canoga Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Canoga Park restaurants that serve garlic bread
Lucky's Pizza
9030 Owensmouth Ave, Canoga Park
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread
$5.00
6 Slices of Bread with our home made Garlic and herbs Butter
More about Lucky's Pizza
Corn N' Crab
21013 Sherman Way, #3, Canoga Park
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread*
$4.95
For dipping.
More about Corn N' Crab
