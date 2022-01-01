Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Canoga Park

Go
Canoga Park restaurants
Toast

Canoga Park restaurants that serve garlic bread

Banner pic

 

Lucky's Pizza

9030 Owensmouth Ave, Canoga Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Bread$5.00
6 Slices of Bread with our home made Garlic and herbs Butter
More about Lucky's Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Corn N' Crab

21013 Sherman Way, #3, Canoga Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Bread*$4.95
For dipping.
More about Corn N' Crab
Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Canoga Park to explore

Canoga Park

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Canoga Park to explore

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Northridge

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Simi Valley

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Calabasas

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (966 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (794 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (260 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (571 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (982 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston