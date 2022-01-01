Cape Canaveral restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cape Canaveral restaurants

Cape Canaveral restaurants
Toast
  /
  Cape Canaveral

Cape Canaveral's top cuisines

American
Gator's Dockside

683 Dave Nisbet Drive, Cape Canaveral

Takeout
Popular items
10 WINGS$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Rusty's Seafood and Oyster Bar

628 Glen Cheek Dr., Cape Canaveral

Avg 4.3 (4210 reviews)
Rising Tide tap&table

523 Glen Cheek Drive, Cape Canaveral

Junkanoo Island kitchen

626 Glen Cheek Drive, Port Canaveral

