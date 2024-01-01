Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carne asada in
Carbondale
/
Carbondale
/
Carne Asada
Carbondale restaurants that serve carne asada
La Raza -
580 Main Street, Carbondale
No reviews yet
Carne Asada
$28.00
More about La Raza -
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Brass Anvil
348 Main St, Carbondale
Avg 4.7
(37 reviews)
8oz Bison Flank Steak Carne Asada Plate
$29.00
More about Brass Anvil
