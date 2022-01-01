Cake in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants that serve cake

Celebration Cake image

 

SusieCakes

3598 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
2 Specialty Cake Slices$15.50
More about SusieCakes
Celebration Cake image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

7610 Via Campanile, Carlsbad

Avg 4 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
More about SusieCakes

