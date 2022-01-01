Greek salad in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve greek salad
Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC
7110 Avenida Encinas Ste 103, Carlsbad
|Greek Salad
|$6.99
Mixed Greens,Bell Pepper,Black Olives,Tomatoes,Red Onions,Pepperoncinis,Feta Cheese,Italian Vinaigrette Dressing.
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Notorious Burgers
6955 EL CAMINO REAL STE 107, Carlsbad
|Greek Gyro Salad
|$15.95
Romaine, Pickled red onion, Kalamata, Crispy garbanzo, Tomato medley, Red peppers, Cucumbers, Feta, Seared Gyro meat
Bushfire Kitchen
3433 Via Montebello, #166, Carlsbad
|Greek Salad (gf) (v)
|$10.95
Crisp romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, diced bell peppers, and kalamata olives topped with feta cheese and our housemade red wine vinaigrette. Gluten-Free.
WRAPS • SALADS
Luna Grill - La Costa
7615 Via Campanile, Carlsbad
|Side Modern Greek Salad
|$6.29
Lettuce medley, feta cheese, Greek olives, sliced pepperoncini, tomato, cucumber, house pickled red onions, crunchy chickpeas, house vinaigrette. 180 cals.
|Modern Greek Salad
|$14.89
Lettuce medley, feta cheese, Greek olives, sliced pepperoncini, tomato, cucumber, housemade pickled onions, crispy chickpeas, house vinaigrette (370 Cals). Pita bread (+110 Cals). Add on chilled chopped chicken (+150 Cals), gyro (+350 Cals), or falafel (+250 Cals)
|Side of Greek Cabbage Salad
|$4.39
160 cals.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Seafire Restaurant & Bar
6030 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad
|Greek Salad
|$15.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onions, bell peppers, black olives, oregano vinaigrette dressing, and feta.
|Side Greek Salad
|$5.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, carrot, cucumber, red onions, bell pepper, black olive, oregano vinaigrette dressing, and feta.