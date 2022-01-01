Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants
Toast

Carlsbad restaurants that serve greek salad

Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC image

 

Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC

7110 Avenida Encinas Ste 103, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$6.99
Mixed Greens,Bell Pepper,Black Olives,Tomatoes,Red Onions,Pepperoncinis,Feta Cheese,Italian Vinaigrette Dressing.
More about Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC
Notorious Burgers image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Notorious Burgers

6955 EL CAMINO REAL STE 107, Carlsbad

Avg 4 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Gyro Salad$15.95
Romaine, Pickled red onion, Kalamata, Crispy garbanzo, Tomato medley, Red peppers, Cucumbers, Feta, Seared Gyro meat
More about Notorious Burgers
Item pic

 

Bushfire Kitchen

3433 Via Montebello, #166, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad (gf) (v)$10.95
Crisp romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, diced bell peppers, and kalamata olives topped with feta cheese and our housemade red wine vinaigrette. Gluten-Free.
More about Bushfire Kitchen
consumer pic

WRAPS • SALADS

Luna Grill - La Costa

7615 Via Campanile, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (2818 reviews)
Side Modern Greek Salad$6.29
Lettuce medley, feta cheese, Greek olives, sliced pepperoncini, tomato, cucumber, house pickled red onions, crunchy chickpeas, house vinaigrette. 180 cals.
Modern Greek Salad$14.89
Lettuce medley, feta cheese, Greek olives, sliced pepperoncini, tomato, cucumber, housemade pickled onions, crispy chickpeas, house vinaigrette (370 Cals). Pita bread (+110 Cals). Add on chilled chopped chicken (+150 Cals), gyro (+350 Cals), or falafel (+250 Cals)
Side of Greek Cabbage Salad$4.39
160 cals.
More about Luna Grill - La Costa
banner pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Seafire Restaurant & Bar

6030 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad

Avg 3.9 (1269 reviews)
Greek Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onions, bell peppers, black olives, oregano vinaigrette dressing, and feta.
Side Greek Salad$5.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, carrot, cucumber, red onions, bell pepper, black olive, oregano vinaigrette dressing, and feta.
More about Seafire Restaurant & Bar
banner pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Broken Yolk Cafe

7670 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4 (1222 reviews)
Greek Salad$15.30
Chopped Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, red and green bell pepper, feta cheese and kalamata olives in a balsamic vinaigrette.
More about The Broken Yolk Cafe

