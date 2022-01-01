Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Carlsbad

Go
Carlsbad restaurants
Toast

Carlsbad restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Beach Plum Kitchen

6971 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (6287 reviews)
Takeout
Raspberry-Mascarpone French Toast$12.95
Sadie rose challah topped with raspberry mascarpone and house made raspberry syrup.
Coconut-Almond Crusted French Toast$12.95
Sadie Rose challah, topped with caramelized banana served with whipped butter and syrup.
French Toast$10.95
Sadie rose challah topped with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter and syrup.
More about Beach Plum Kitchen
banner pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Broken Yolk Cafe

7670 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4 (1222 reviews)
*NEW* Churro French Toast$13.25
Our Classic French Toast with Cinnamon &amp; sugar, cream cheese icing &amp; whipped cream.
Kids French Toast Sticks$10.85
French Toast sticks with choice of 2 sides and a drink.
Classic French Toast$14.70
Three extra thick slices of bread, griddled to a golden brown, sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with strawberry sauce.
More about The Broken Yolk Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Carlsbad

Chicken Wraps

Chilaquiles

Coleslaw

Eggplant Parm

Ravioli

Steak Sandwiches

Kale Salad

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Carlsbad to explore

Oceanside

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (862 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston