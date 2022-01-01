French toast in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve french toast
Beach Plum Kitchen
6971 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Raspberry-Mascarpone French Toast
|$12.95
Sadie rose challah topped with raspberry mascarpone and house made raspberry syrup.
|Coconut-Almond Crusted French Toast
|$12.95
Sadie Rose challah, topped with caramelized banana served with whipped butter and syrup.
|French Toast
|$10.95
Sadie rose challah topped with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter and syrup.
The Broken Yolk Cafe
7670 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|*NEW* Churro French Toast
|$13.25
Our Classic French Toast with Cinnamon & sugar, cream cheese icing & whipped cream.
|Kids French Toast Sticks
|$10.85
French Toast sticks with choice of 2 sides and a drink.
|Classic French Toast
|$14.70
Three extra thick slices of bread, griddled to a golden brown, sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with strawberry sauce.