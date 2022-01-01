Sweet potato fries in Carlsbad

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE

FISH DISTRICT

2675 Gateway Rd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.1 (1964 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SWEET POTATO FRIES$5.50
Battered & fried sweet potato
More about FISH DISTRICT
Notorious Burgers image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Notorious Burgers

6955 EL CAMINO REAL STE 107, Carlsbad

Avg 4 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about Notorious Burgers
Item pic

 

Bushfire Kitchen

3433 Via Montebello, #166, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries (gf) (ve)$12.95
Extra crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside. Gluten-Free & Vegan. Served with housemade peri mayo (contains egg)
More about Bushfire Kitchen
banner pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Broken Yolk Cafe

7670 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4 (1222 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
More about The Broken Yolk Cafe
banner pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Veggie Grill

965 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (6630 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries $6.95
Serves 2 | Your choice of ketchup or chipotle aioli | Gluten-friendly.
More about Veggie Grill

