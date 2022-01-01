Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Carlsbad

Go
Carlsbad restaurants
Toast

Carlsbad restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

 

FELIX'S BBQ WITH SOUL

5671 Palmer Way, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MAC N' CHEESE
TRY OUR SIGNATURE BAKED MAC N'CHEESE MADE WITH 5 DIFFERENT KINDS OF CHEESE'S!
More about FELIX'S BBQ WITH SOUL
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen

6985 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (6143 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac & Cheese$4.75
Adult's Mac & Cheese$10.95
Macaroni, Tin Leaf cheese sauce, garnished with toasted bread crumbs. Choice of side.
Kids' Mac & Cheese$8.25
(10 & Under Please) Macaroni, Tin Leaf cheese sauce, carrots, celery, orange wedge, belgian style fries.
More about Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen
Notorious Burgers image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Notorious Burgers

6955 EL CAMINO REAL STE 107, Carlsbad

Avg 4 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$10.95
Creamy homemade cheese sauce, macaroni
Mac & Cheese$10.95
Creamy homemade cheese sauce, macaroni
More about Notorious Burgers
Bacon Mac 'n Cheese image

 

Ebullition Brew Works & Gastronomy

2628 Gateway Road Suite 135, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Mac 'n Cheese$16.00
Chef's Golden Noodle award winning smoked gouda cheese sauce with thick hand sliced bacon, Spanish chorizo, and baked pangrattato.
Kids Mac n Cheese$9.00
More about Ebullition Brew Works & Gastronomy
Item pic

 

Bushfire Kitchen

3433 Via Montebello, #166, Carlsbad

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grandma's Mac & Cheese (v)$11.95
Penne pasta tossed with our famous cheese sauce that has the perfect kick. Topped with panko crumbs and freshly baked. Vegetarian.
More about Bushfire Kitchen
banner pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Veggie Grill

965 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (6630 reviews)
Bowl of Mac &amp; Cheese$6.95
Serves 1 | Served with gremolata bread crumbs and lemon zest
Kids' Mac-n-Cheese $9.05
fusilli pasta with house-made creamy cheese sauce | 400 cal.
More about Veggie Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Carlsbad

Squid

Baby Back Ribs

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Cannellonis

Vegetable Soup

French Toast

Garlic Chicken

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Carlsbad to explore

Oceanside

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (862 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston