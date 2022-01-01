Mac and cheese in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve mac and cheese
FELIX'S BBQ WITH SOUL
5671 Palmer Way, Carlsbad
|MAC N' CHEESE
TRY OUR SIGNATURE BAKED MAC N'CHEESE MADE WITH 5 DIFFERENT KINDS OF CHEESE'S!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen
6985 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.75
|Adult's Mac & Cheese
|$10.95
Macaroni, Tin Leaf cheese sauce, garnished with toasted bread crumbs. Choice of side.
|Kids' Mac & Cheese
|$8.25
(10 & Under Please) Macaroni, Tin Leaf cheese sauce, carrots, celery, orange wedge, belgian style fries.
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Notorious Burgers
6955 EL CAMINO REAL STE 107, Carlsbad
|Mac & Cheese
|$10.95
Ebullition Brew Works & Gastronomy
2628 Gateway Road Suite 135, Carlsbad
|Bacon Mac 'n Cheese
|$16.00
Chef's Golden Noodle award winning smoked gouda cheese sauce with thick hand sliced bacon, Spanish chorizo, and baked pangrattato.
|Kids Mac n Cheese
|$9.00
Bushfire Kitchen
3433 Via Montebello, #166, Carlsbad
|Grandma's Mac & Cheese (v)
|$11.95
Penne pasta tossed with our famous cheese sauce that has the perfect kick. Topped with panko crumbs and freshly baked. Vegetarian.