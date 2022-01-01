Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants
Carlsbad restaurants that serve gnocchi

PIZZA

Gregorio's Restaurant

300 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cup Gnocchi & Chicken Soup$11.00
Creamy chicken & dumpling soup.
Bowl Gnocchi & Chicken Soup$13.00
Creamy chicken & dumpling soup.
Gnocchi Spicy Tomato Cream$20.00
Potato dumplings tossed in our spicy tomato cream sauce.
More about Gregorio's Restaurant
Bologna Gourmet

5661 PALMER WAY, STE B, CARLSBAD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi$5.50
Traditional homemade ricotta cheese gnocchi dumpling
More about Bologna Gourmet
PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Cicciotti's Trattoria Italiana & Seafood

595 Grand Ave, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (2994 reviews)
Gnocchi al Gorgonzola$20.75
Potato dumplings served with a creamy gorgonzola cheese sauce and walnuts.
Gnocchi alla Sorrentina$21.75
Gnocchi Funghi &amp; Carne$24.75
Potato dumplings served in a meat sauce and mushrooms.
More about Cicciotti's Trattoria Italiana & Seafood
PASTA

2051 Cucina Italiana

2051 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad

Avg 5 (562 reviews)
Gnocchi Primavera (VG)$16.95
Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Zucchine, Cherry Tomato
Gnocchi al Pomodoro (V)$11.95
Homemade Gnocchi with Tomato Sauce
Gnocchi Cacio &amp; Pepe (V)$17.95
Pecorino Cheese and Black Pepper
More about 2051 Cucina Italiana

