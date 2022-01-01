Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Carlsbad

Carlsbad restaurants
Carlsbad restaurants that serve hummus

Bushfire Kitchen

3433 Via Montebello, #166, Carlsbad

Vegan Avocado Hummus Sandwich (ve)$10.95
Organic local avocado, housemade lemon hummus, tomato, arugula and house-pickled red onions. Vegan.
More about Bushfire Kitchen
WRAPS • SALADS

Luna Grill - La Costa

7615 Via Campanile, Carlsbad

Avg 4.6 (2818 reviews)
Organic Original Hummus$7.99
A perfect blend of chick peas, tahini, lemon and spices Enjoy with sliced veggies or pita bread (375-750 cals)
Spicy Harissa Hummus$9.19
Harissa (peppers, jalapeno, garlic, cilantro and spices) served over organic hummus. Served with your choice of veggies or pita (485-820 Cals).
More about Luna Grill - La Costa
PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Seafire Restaurant & Bar

6030 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad

Avg 3.9 (1269 reviews)
Side Hummus Dip$4.00
More about Seafire Restaurant & Bar
BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Top of the Bagel

2540 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Avg 4.7 (2228 reviews)
Bagel with Hummus$4.00
Hummus Sandwhich$8.75
Sprouts, cucumber, and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, mustard, and mayo.
More about Top of the Bagel

