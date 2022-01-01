Hummus in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve hummus
Bushfire Kitchen
3433 Via Montebello, #166, Carlsbad
|Vegan Avocado Hummus Sandwich (ve)
|$10.95
Organic local avocado, housemade lemon hummus, tomato, arugula and house-pickled red onions. Vegan.
WRAPS • SALADS
Luna Grill - La Costa
7615 Via Campanile, Carlsbad
|Organic Original Hummus
|$7.99
A perfect blend of chick peas, tahini, lemon and spices Enjoy with sliced veggies or pita bread (375-750 cals)
|Spicy Harissa Hummus
|$9.19
Harissa (peppers, jalapeno, garlic, cilantro and spices) served over organic hummus. Served with your choice of veggies or pita (485-820 Cals).
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Seafire Restaurant & Bar
6030 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad
|Side Hummus Dip
|$4.00