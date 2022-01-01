Spicy noodles in Carlsbad
Carlsbad restaurants that serve spicy noodles
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Thai One On
7750 Rancho Sante Fe, Carlsbad
|Drunken Spicy Noodles
|$16.10
Wide noodles, chili, bell pepper, onion, carrot, egg, Thai basil, and brown sauce.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Super Sushi
1854 Marron Rd, Carlsbad
|Spicy Miso Ramen Noodle Soup Bundle
|$14.95
Chashu pork, egg, bamboo, cabbage, corn, garlic, and seaweed nori. Served with your choice of Coca-Cola product.
|Spicy Miso Ramen Noodle Soup
|$14.95
Chashu pork, egg, bamboo, cabbage, corn, garlic, and seaweed nori.