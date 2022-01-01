Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spicy noodles in Carlsbad

Go
Carlsbad restaurants
Toast

Carlsbad restaurants that serve spicy noodles

banner pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Thai One On

7750 Rancho Sante Fe, Carlsbad

Avg 4.5 (3169 reviews)
Drunken Spicy Noodles$16.10
Wide noodles, chili, bell pepper, onion, carrot, egg, Thai basil, and brown sauce.
More about Thai One On
banner pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Super Sushi

1854 Marron Rd, Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Spicy Miso Ramen Noodle Soup Bundle$14.95
Chashu pork, egg, bamboo, cabbage, corn, garlic, and seaweed nori. Served with your choice of Coca-Cola product.
Spicy Miso Ramen Noodle Soup$14.95
Chashu pork, egg, bamboo, cabbage, corn, garlic, and seaweed nori.
More about Super Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Carlsbad

Chips And Salsa

Tomato Soup

Gnocchi

Lo Mein

Mac And Cheese

Tiramisu

Chocolate Brownies

Club Sandwiches

Map

More near Carlsbad to explore

Oceanside

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (862 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston