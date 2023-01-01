Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Carnegie

Carnegie restaurants
Carnegie restaurants that serve steak salad

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Slice on Broadway - Carnegie

108 E Main Street, Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (2055 reviews)
Takeout
Nearly Pittsburgh Steak Salad$11.99
Sliced Steak, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Fresh Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop Chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Fresh Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. So good, you won’t even miss the Fries!
More about Slice on Broadway - Carnegie
Presutti's

415 Noblestown Rd, Carnegie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pittsburgh Steak Garden Salad$15.49
Large bed of crisp lettuce topped with seared steak, fresh cut curly fries, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, banana peppers, green peppers, mozzarella & provolone cheese blend, croutons, and your choice of dressing.
More about Presutti's

