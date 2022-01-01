Mac and cheese in Carson City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nashville Social Club, Carson City

1105 So Carson Street, Carson City

No reviews yet
Mac N Cheese (Vegetarian)$6.25
Social-Style "Sexy" Mac N Cheese$17.45
Made-to-order white cheddar cheese sauce tossed with cavatappi pasta and topped with low and slow roasted crispy pulled "Sexy Pork", maple bourbon bacon, flash fried herbs and grated parmesan. (Hafta have! Not low carb, not recommended by your cardiologist and NOT something you want to miss)
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

The Fox Brewpub

310 S Carson St, Carson City

Avg 3.5 (418 reviews)
Mac & Cheese$13.95
Triple-cheese sauce with penne, topped with bacon crumbles and a parmesan crust.
