Mac and cheese in Carson City
Carson City restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Nashville Social Club, Carson City
Nashville Social Club, Carson City
1105 So Carson Street, Carson City
|Mac N Cheese (Vegetarian)
|$6.25
|Social-Style "Sexy" Mac N Cheese
|$17.45
Made-to-order white cheddar cheese sauce tossed with cavatappi pasta and topped with low and slow roasted crispy pulled "Sexy Pork", maple bourbon bacon, flash fried herbs and grated parmesan. (Hafta have! Not low carb, not recommended by your cardiologist and NOT something you want to miss)