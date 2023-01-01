Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stromboli in Cartersville

Go
Cartersville restaurants
Toast

Cartersville restaurants that serve stromboli

Banner pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Modern Sports Restaurant

203 S Tennesee St, Cartersville

Avg 4.2 (122 reviews)
Takeout
Stromboli$11.50
More about Modern Sports Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

KING PIZZERIA - 1340 GA-113 suite c

1340 GA-113 suite c, Cartersville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
House Stromboli
Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers & onion
Philly Stromboli
Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, Philly steak, green peppers, mushrooms & onions
More about KING PIZZERIA - 1340 GA-113 suite c

Browse other tasty dishes in Cartersville

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Pizza

Chicken Salad

Honey Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Cartersville to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Acworth

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Rome

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Hiram

No reviews yet

Austell

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (701 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (585 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1967 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1055 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (381 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston