Cary sandwich spots you'll love

V Pizza & Tap Garden
1389 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary
Popular items
|CRYIN HAWAIIAN WINGS (5)
|$8.00
V marinated wings, V hawaiian sauce (honey, calabrian pepper paste, roasted pineaple, brown sugar, nutmeg), fresh basil (SPICY)
|BUILD YOUR OWN
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella. Choose your crust and toppings. Maximum 3 toppings.
|PEPPERONI RUSTICA
|$17.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, thick cut pepperoni.
Mookies New York Deli
1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY
|Popular items
|Potato Latke
|$3.95
2 potato pancakes served with apple sauce and sour cream
|Marcey's Crispy Brussel sprouts
|$6.50
crispy Brussel sprouts with red onion and pastrami crisps and a balsamic glaze
|Lower Eastside Eggrolls
|$5.45
stuffed with corned beef, sauerkraut, spicy mustard, and served with horseradish aioli