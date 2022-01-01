Drunken noodles in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve drunken noodles
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
Tasu Asian Bistro
525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary
|Drunken Noodle - Dinner
|$14.95
**SPICY** Broad rice noodles, tomatoes, bean sprouts, bell peppers, Thai chili paste, and Thai basil
|Drunken Noodle - Lunch
|$13.95
**SPICY** Broad rice noodles, tomatoes, bean sprouts, bell peppers, Thai chili paste, and Thai basil
More about Goji Bistro
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Goji Bistro
100 Maynard Crossing Ct, Cary
|(D) Drunken Noodles
|$11.95