Drunken noodles in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve drunken noodles

Tasu Asian Bistro image

 

Tasu Asian Bistro

525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Drunken Noodle - Dinner$14.95
**SPICY** Broad rice noodles, tomatoes, bean sprouts, bell peppers, Thai chili paste, and Thai basil
Drunken Noodle - Lunch$13.95
**SPICY** Broad rice noodles, tomatoes, bean sprouts, bell peppers, Thai chili paste, and Thai basil
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
Goji Bistro image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Goji Bistro

100 Maynard Crossing Ct, Cary

Avg 4.5 (1828 reviews)
Takeout
(D) Drunken Noodles$11.95
More about Goji Bistro
Sushi at the Park image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi at the Park

1163 Parkside Main St, Cary

Avg 4.2 (583 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Drunken Noodles$11.00
Rice noodles, stir fried with broccoli, onions, eggs, bell peppers, green beans, basil, tomatoes, and chili sauce. (Contains fish sauce.)
More about Sushi at the Park

