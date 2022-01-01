French toast in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve french toast
PIZZA
La Farm Bakery
4248 NW CARY PARKWAY, Cary
|Creme Brulee French Toast - Breakfast
|$10.95
Cinnamon Brioche, Maple Syrup, Powdered Sugar
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
1979 High House Rd, Cary
|French Toast Platter
|$10.00
Four triangles of sweet pineapple bread French toast served with four slices of bacon or two sausage patties.