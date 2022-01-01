Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Cary

Cary restaurants
Toast

Cary restaurants that serve french toast

PIZZA

La Farm Bakery

4248 NW CARY PARKWAY, Cary

Avg 4.5 (4435 reviews)
Takeout
Creme Brulee French Toast - Breakfast$10.95
Cinnamon Brioche, Maple Syrup, Powdered Sugar
More about La Farm Bakery
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast Platter$10.00
Four triangles of sweet pineapple bread French toast served with four slices of bacon or two sausage patties.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
Pineapple Sol

302 Colonades Way, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Churro French Toast$13.00
Churro crusted brioche, carmelized banana, chocolate pot, banana and walnut crumb, vanilla infused mascarpone, raspberry sorbet and seasonal fruits.
More about Pineapple Sol

