Garden salad in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve garden salad

Craft Public House image

 

Craft Public House

1040 Tryon Village Drive, Suite 601, CARY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Garden Salad (Online)$4.50
LG Garden Salad$10.00
More about Craft Public House
Crosstown Pub & Grill image

 

Crosstown Pub & Grill

154 East Chatham Street, Cary

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Garden Salad^$4.50
Mixed greens and romaine topped with cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and shredded cheese. Served with choice of dressing on the side.
Garden Salad^$8.75
Mixed greens and romaine topped with cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and shredded cheese. Served with choice of dressing on the side.
More about Crosstown Pub & Grill

