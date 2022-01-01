Garden salad in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Craft Public House
Craft Public House
1040 Tryon Village Drive, Suite 601, CARY
|Side Garden Salad (Online)
|$4.50
|LG Garden Salad
|$10.00
More about Crosstown Pub & Grill
Crosstown Pub & Grill
154 East Chatham Street, Cary
|Side Garden Salad^
|$4.50
Mixed greens and romaine topped with cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and shredded cheese. Served with choice of dressing on the side.
|Garden Salad^
|$8.75
Mixed greens and romaine topped with cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and shredded cheese. Served with choice of dressing on the side.