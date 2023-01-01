Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve risotto

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lugano Ristorante - 1060 Darrington Dr. - Cary, NC 27513

1060 Darrington Dr, Cary

Avg 4.4 (1737 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Risotto$7.50
More about Lugano Ristorante - 1060 Darrington Dr. - Cary, NC 27513
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Cary, NC

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Risotto$18.00
6oz sautéed shrimp tossed in a creamy parmesan risotto and topped with parmesan cheese.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Cary, NC

