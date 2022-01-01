Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve tiramisu

V Pizza & Tap Garden image

 

V Pizza & Tap Garden

1389 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary

No reviews yet
Takeout
TIRAMISU$5.50
savoiardi, mascarpone, espresso cocoa
More about V Pizza & Tap Garden
The Poké Republic image

POKE

The Poké Republic

309 crossroads blvd, cary

Avg 4.9 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$5.00
Delicious tiramisu. So yummy!
More about The Poké Republic
Lugano Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lugano Ristorante

1060 Darrington Dr, Cary

Avg 4.4 (1737 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$8.00
A famous dessert in Italy made with mascarpone cheese (imported triple whipped cream cheese), mousse flavored with rum, layered with espresso soaked ladyfingers and shaved chocolate served in an espresso-coffee sauce
Tiramisu$8.00
A famous dessert in Italy made with mascarpone cheese (imported triple whipped cream cheese), mousse flavored with rum, layered with espresso soaked ladyfingers and shaved chocolate served in an espresso-coffee sauce
More about Lugano Ristorante
Kashin Japanese Restaurant image

SUSHI

Kashin Japanese Restaurant

309 Crossroads Blvd, CARY

Avg 4.6 (1866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu (Available only for take-out)$6.00
Made with coffee brandy soaked sponge cake, topped with light and soft mascarpone cream. Then finished with delicious sweet cocoa.
More about Kashin Japanese Restaurant

