Tiramisu in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve tiramisu
V Pizza & Tap Garden
1389 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary
|TIRAMISU
|$5.50
savoiardi, mascarpone, espresso cocoa
POKE
The Poké Republic
309 crossroads blvd, cary
|Tiramisu
|$5.00
Delicious tiramisu. So yummy!
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lugano Ristorante
1060 Darrington Dr, Cary
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
A famous dessert in Italy made with mascarpone cheese (imported triple whipped cream cheese), mousse flavored with rum, layered with espresso soaked ladyfingers and shaved chocolate served in an espresso-coffee sauce
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
