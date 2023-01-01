Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids restaurants
Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

30hop (Cedar Rapids)

951 Blairs Ferry Road Northeast, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.95
crispy chicken, kale, romaine, egg, avocado, tomato, carrot, blue cheese crumbles, bacon-ranch dressing
More about 30hop (Cedar Rapids)
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Emil's Hideaway

222 Glenbrook Dr Se, Cedar Rapids

Avg 4 (109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Half Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.95
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken, tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce. Tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, and croutons
Whole Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.50
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken, tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce. Tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, and croutons
More about Emil's Hideaway

