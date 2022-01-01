Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids restaurants
Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve pies

Hospoda image

 

Hospoda

62 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
12" Your Pizza Pie$11.00
Build your own pizza pie, start by selecting a tomato or olive oil base then we add shredded mozzarella and top with your favorites fired especially for you!
14" Your Pizza Pie$12.00
Build your own pizza pie, start by selecting a tomato or olive oil base then we add shredded mozzarella and top with your favorites fired especially for you!
More about Hospoda
Consumer pic

 

Need Pizza

207 2nd Ave SE, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Specialty Pie
Grilling Season vol. 3: White base pie with citrus marinated shrimp, roasted red peppers, red onion, and finished with a basil pesto aioli.
More about Need Pizza
Sugarfire Smoke House image

 

Sugarfire Smoke House

2350 Edgewood Rd. SW, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Pie - Slice$4.99
Pecan Pie - Slice$4.99
Pie Shake$6.99
More about Sugarfire Smoke House

