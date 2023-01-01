Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Cedarburg

Go
Cedarburg restaurants
Toast

Cedarburg restaurants that serve cheesecake

The Stilt House image

 

The Stilt House - Cedarburg

W62 N630 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$5.99
More about The Stilt House - Cedarburg
Consumer pic

 

Toast - Cedarburg - 1302 Washington Avenue

1302 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cherry Cheesecake French Toast$14.99
Indulge in our dreamy Cherry Cheesecake French Toast 🍒✨ featuring fluffy challah bread, rich mascarpone and cream cheese, and a luscious house-made cherry sauce.
More about Toast - Cedarburg - 1302 Washington Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Cedarburg

Cheeseburgers

Corn Dogs

Chicken Wraps

Cake

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Cookies

Cappuccino

Map

More near Cedarburg to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

West Bend

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Port Washington

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (631 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (829 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston