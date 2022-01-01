Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Cedarburg

Go
Cedarburg restaurants
Toast

Cedarburg restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hefner's Custard

N71W5184 Columbia Rd, Cedarburg

Avg 4.5 (596 reviews)
Takeout
Trio of Custard Cookie Sandwiches$11.49
This Summer there are 4 options to choose from! We have a weekly special, cookie dough, Oreo® or double chocolate chunk cookie sandwiches to make up your trio!
Weekly Special! Butterfinger® Cookie Sandwich$3.99
3" Oreo® cookie sandwich filled with Butterfinger® candy bar and vanilla custard.
More about Hefner's Custard
The Stilt House image

 

The Stilt House

W62 N630 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie$7.49
More about The Stilt House

Browse other tasty dishes in Cedarburg

Tacos

Corn Dogs

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Wraps

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Cedarburg to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

West Bend

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Port Washington

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston