Carbonara in Center Valley
Center Valley restaurants that serve carbonara
More about White Orchids Thai Cuisine
SEAFOOD
White Orchids Thai Cuisine
2985 Center Valley Pkwy, Center Valley
|Panang Carbonara
|$32.00
Savory pork belly atop panang curry with bell peppers, cherry tomato, carrot, shiitake mushroom, and peas. Served with fried egg over Thai rice noodles.
More about Melt/Top Cut - 2880 Center Valley Pkwy
Melt/Top Cut - 2880 Center Valley Pkwy
2880 Center Valley Pkwy, Center Valley
|sm bucatini carbonara
|$17.00
applewood smoked bacon, onion, black pepper, egg yolk, pecorino
|md bucatini carbonara
|$30.00
applewood smoked bacon, onion, black pepper, egg yolk, pecorino