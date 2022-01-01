Pancakes in Chattanooga
Chattanooga restaurants that serve pancakes
More about The Daily Ration
The Daily Ration
1220 Dartmouth st., Chattanooga
|Single Pancake
|$3.50
|Kid's Pancake Breakfast
|$7.50
More about Ruby Sunshine
SANDWICHES
Ruby Sunshine
405 Market Street, Chattanooga
|Classic Buttermilk Pancakes
|$10.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes topped with a scoop of cane syrup butter, served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
|$12.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice