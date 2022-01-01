Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
Chattanooga
/
Chattanooga
/
Chocolate Cake
Chattanooga restaurants that serve chocolate cake
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cashew
149 River Street, Chattanooga
Avg 4.7
(795 reviews)
Triple Chocolate Cake Slice
$7.50
More about Cashew
FRENCH FRIES
Herman's Soul Food & Catering
3821 Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga
Avg 4.4
(1012 reviews)
German Chocolate Cake
$3.49
Triple Chocolate Cake
$3.95
More about Herman's Soul Food & Catering
