Chicken tenders in Chesapeake Beach

Chesapeake Beach restaurants
Chesapeake Beach restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Boardwalk Cafe -

4160 Mears Avenue, Chesapake Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders$13.00
breaded & fried chicken tenders with choice of dipping sauce
More about Boardwalk Cafe -
1936 Bar & Grill

4160 Mears Avenue, Chesapeake Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders$8.00
More about 1936 Bar & Grill

