Carrot cake in
Lincoln Park
/
Chicago
/
Lincoln Park
/
Carrot Cake
Lincoln Park restaurants that serve carrot cake
Firecakes
2453 N Clark Street, Chicago
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$3.50
Moist, spiced carrot cake, cream cheese icing, candied walnuts
More about Firecakes
FRENCH FRIES
Chez Moi
2100 N Halsted St, Chicago
Avg 4.5
(3457 reviews)
Carrot Cake
$10.00
More about Chez Moi
