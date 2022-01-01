Chicken biryani in Lincoln Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lincoln Park restaurants that serve chicken biryani
Kaathis
2273 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
Avg 4.3
(349 reviews)
Chicken Biryani
$12.99
Traditional Indian rice dish with chicken, cooked with a blend of spices
More about Kaathis
King Chicago Indian Cuisine
2269 n Lincoln Ave, Chicago
Avg 4.3
(70 reviews)
Hyderabad chicken Dum Biryani
$11.99
More about King Chicago Indian Cuisine
