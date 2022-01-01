Go
CJ's Brewing Company

14900 Beck Rd

Side House Salad$5.00
BYO$6.00
Cheese Bread$5.00
Brix Cane Cola$3.00
Fish & Chips$14.00
Alaskan cod dipped in our CJ's golden lager beer batter, served with a side of coleslaw, fries, and tartar sauce
Pulled Pork Sliders$9.00
Slow and low braised pulled pork with sweet bbq sauce, served with fries and a dill pickle
Lg BYO$10.99
Blackened Salmon Salad$12.00
Blackened salmon, romaine, cucumber, tomato, red onion, mozzarella cheese, and served with a side of raspberry vinaigrette
Sm Cheese Bread$6.99
Topped with mozzarella, garlic butter, dusted with parmesan, served with a side of ranch and pizza sauce
Sm BYO Pizza$8.99
14900 Beck Rd

Plymouth MI

Sunday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
