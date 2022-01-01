Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Clearwater

Clearwater restaurants
Toast

Clearwater restaurants that serve crepes

Clear Sky on Cleveland image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Clear Sky on Cleveland

418 Cleveland Street, Clearwater

Avg 4.6 (1808 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FRESH BERRY CREPES$12.00
More about Clear Sky on Cleveland
Remy's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES • WAFFLES

Remy's Cafe

1565 S Highland Ave, Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (89 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
APPLE CINNAMON CREPES$8.00
Two crepes, filled with chopped apples & cinnamon applesauce, topped with cinnamon sugar & whipped cream.
HAWAIIAN CREPES$8.75
Two crepes, filled with ham, swiss cheese, & fresh pineapple, topped with sweet pineapple sauce.
KEY WEST CREPES$8.50
Two crepes, cream cheese filling, topped with fresh bananas, strawberries, kiwi, key lime sauce, strawberry sauce, powdered sugar & whipped cream.
More about Remy's Cafe

