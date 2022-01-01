Crepes in Clearwater
Clearwater restaurants that serve crepes
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Clear Sky on Cleveland
418 Cleveland Street, Clearwater
|FRESH BERRY CREPES
|$12.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES • WAFFLES
Remy's Cafe
1565 S Highland Ave, Clearwater
|APPLE CINNAMON CREPES
|$8.00
Two crepes, filled with chopped apples & cinnamon applesauce, topped with cinnamon sugar & whipped cream.
|HAWAIIAN CREPES
|$8.75
Two crepes, filled with ham, swiss cheese, & fresh pineapple, topped with sweet pineapple sauce.
|KEY WEST CREPES
|$8.50
Two crepes, cream cheese filling, topped with fresh bananas, strawberries, kiwi, key lime sauce, strawberry sauce, powdered sugar & whipped cream.