Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Home fries in Clifton

Go
Clifton restaurants
Toast

Clifton restaurants that serve home fries

Item pic

 

Lakeview Bagel

78 Lakeview Avenue, Clifton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Large Home Fries$7.95
Home Fries Small$4.75
Medium Home Fries$6.75
More about Lakeview Bagel
El Mangu Express Clifton image

 

El Mangu Express Clifton

1115 BLOOMFIELD AV, CLIFTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Western Omelet w/ Home Fries$6.50
More about El Mangu Express Clifton

Browse other tasty dishes in Clifton

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Bacon Egg Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Fajitas

Ceviche

Salmon

Pancakes

Map

More near Clifton to explore

Montclair

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Paterson

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Passaic

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Rutherford

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

Verona

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Garfield

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

East Rutherford

No reviews yet

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston