Home fries in
Clifton
/
Clifton
/
Home Fries
Clifton restaurants that serve home fries
Lakeview Bagel
78 Lakeview Avenue, Clifton
No reviews yet
Large Home Fries
$7.95
Home Fries Small
$4.75
Medium Home Fries
$6.75
More about Lakeview Bagel
El Mangu Express Clifton
1115 BLOOMFIELD AV, CLIFTON
No reviews yet
Western Omelet w/ Home Fries
$6.50
More about El Mangu Express Clifton
