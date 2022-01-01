Burritos in Clifton
Clifton restaurants that serve burritos
More about Lakeview Bagel
Lakeview Bagel
78 Lakeview Avenue, Clifton
|Grilled Chicken Eggs Burrito
|$8.65
Grilled chicken, eggs, mozzarella cheese, tater tots, scallion and salsa.
|Spinach, Tomato & Feta Cheese Burrito
|$6.50
|Sausage Eggs Burrito
|$8.25
More about La Fortaleza
BURRITOS • TACOS
La Fortaleza
591 Lexington Avenue, Clifton
|Burritos Supreme (New)
|$18.00
10-inch flour tortilla with melted monterey jack & cheddar cheese served with rice, frijoles refritos, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana & guacamole -covered in your choice of salsa roja, verde o bandera. The tortilla is stuffed with your THREE choices of the following options:
|Burrito Lunch
|$7.00
|Mini Burrito (New)
|$9.00
Your Choice Of Chicken Or Steak. Served With Rice & Refried Beans Topped With Red Salsa.