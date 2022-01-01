Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Clifton

Go
Clifton restaurants
Clifton restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Lakeview Bagel

78 Lakeview Avenue, Clifton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Eggs Burrito$8.65
Grilled chicken, eggs, mozzarella cheese, tater tots, scallion and salsa.
Spinach, Tomato & Feta Cheese Burrito$6.50
Sausage Eggs Burrito$8.25
More about Lakeview Bagel
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

La Fortaleza

591 Lexington Avenue, Clifton

Avg 4.1 (613 reviews)
Takeout
Burritos Supreme (New)$18.00
10-inch flour tortilla with melted monterey jack & cheddar cheese served with rice, frijoles refritos, pico de gallo, crema Mexicana & guacamole -covered in your choice of salsa roja, verde o bandera. The tortilla is stuffed with your THREE choices of the following options:
Burrito Lunch$7.00
Mini Burrito (New)$9.00
Your Choice Of Chicken Or Steak. Served With Rice & Refried Beans Topped With Red Salsa.
More about La Fortaleza

