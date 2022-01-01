Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Clifton

Clifton restaurants
Clifton restaurants that serve tamales

Macondo image

EMPANADAS

Macondo

1154 main ave, Clifton

Avg 4.7 (292 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tamal$12.00
Colombian Style Pork and Chicken Tamale
More about Macondo
Bitol

1061 Bloomfield ave, Clifton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Warm Chocolate Tamal$9.00
More about Bitol

