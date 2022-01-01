Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tamales in
Clifton
/
Clifton
/
Tamales
Clifton restaurants that serve tamales
EMPANADAS
Macondo
1154 main ave, Clifton
Avg 4.7
(292 reviews)
Tamal
$12.00
Colombian Style Pork and Chicken Tamale
More about Macondo
Bitol
1061 Bloomfield ave, Clifton
No reviews yet
Warm Chocolate Tamal
$9.00
More about Bitol
Browse other tasty dishes in Clifton
Al Pastor Tacos
Tacos
Quesadillas
Home Fries
Enchiladas
Croissants
Flan
Bacon Egg Sandwiches
More near Clifton to explore
Montclair
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Paterson
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Passaic
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Rutherford
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Garfield
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
East Rutherford
No reviews yet
Verona
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Lodi
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1894 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(581 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1539 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(276 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1024 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(387 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(137 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston