Chicken soup in Clifton Park

Clifton Park restaurants
Clifton Park restaurants that serve chicken soup

La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

15 park avenue, Clifton Park

Takeout
Chicken Soup
Shredded chicken simmered with rice, pico de gallo & avocados.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Shredded chicken simmered with rice, pico de gallo, avocados and hot sauce. Topped with corn chips and cheese.
More about La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant
Saigon Spring Restaurant

1683 U.S. 9, Halfmoon

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
pho ga bo vien (chicken & meatball noodle soup)$13.00
Hot soup of chicken bone broth, served with rice noodles and hand shredded chicken, meatball. Topped with onions, scallions, cilantro, and fried shallots. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.
pho ga (chicken noodle soup)$12.00
Hot soup of chicken bone broth, served with rice noodles and hand shredded chicken. Topped with onions, scallions, cilantro, and fried shallots. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.
More about Saigon Spring Restaurant

