Chicken soup in Clifton Park
La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant
15 park avenue, Clifton Park
|Chicken Soup
Shredded chicken simmered with rice, pico de gallo & avocados.
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
Shredded chicken simmered with rice, pico de gallo, avocados and hot sauce. Topped with corn chips and cheese.
Saigon Spring Restaurant
1683 U.S. 9, Halfmoon
|pho ga bo vien (chicken & meatball noodle soup)
|$13.00
Hot soup of chicken bone broth, served with rice noodles and hand shredded chicken, meatball. Topped with onions, scallions, cilantro, and fried shallots. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.
|pho ga (chicken noodle soup)
|$12.00
Hot soup of chicken bone broth, served with rice noodles and hand shredded chicken. Topped with onions, scallions, cilantro, and fried shallots. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.